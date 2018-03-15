London’s ZHA to design Navi Mumbai airport terminal, ATC tower

This will be ZHA’s first major project in the Indian sub-continent.

GVK-led Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) announced the appointment of globally-renowned firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) to design the Navi Mumbai international airport’s Terminal 1 and ATC tower. The London-based ZHA was selected on completion of a challenging and intensive 12-week fast-track design competition among the best international architecture firms that were shortlisted by GVK. ZHA, established in 1979, is known for its innovative and iconic architecture with a portfolio of over 950 projects spread across 44 nations. The firm has designed Beijing’s new Daxing airport terminal of 700,000 sq m, which is currently under construction. Its other landmark projects include the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, the MAXXI Contemporary Arts Centre in Rome, the Guangzhou Opera House in China and Al Wakrah Stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, among others.

This will be ZHA’s first major project in the Indian sub-continent. Navi Mumbai International Airport is a PPP venture, in which the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has a 74% stake with CIDCO, the nodal agency of the government of Maharashtra, holding the remaining 26%. GVK MIAL was declared the winning bidder for the greenfield international airport that will be built on 1,160 hectares in phases and will eventually cater to 60 million passengers per year. The initial concession period is 30 years from the appointed date, which is extendable for a further 10 years.