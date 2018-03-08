Jet Airways expects to close order for 75 narrow-body planes this month

In October last year, the airline’s chairman Naresh Goyal had said that the carrier could purchase another 75 aircraft to help it expand in the fast growing domestic market. (Reuters)

Jet Airways is likely to close the order for another 75 narrow-bodied planes by the end of this month, chief executive of the airline Vinay Dube said today. “We hope to close deal with one of the manufacturers here shortly,” Dube said at the sidelines of the Hyderabad aero show. The deal is likely to be finalised by March 31. In October last year, the airline’s chairman Naresh Goyal had said that the carrier could purchase another 75 aircraft to help it expand in the fast growing domestic market.

The full service carrier has already placed order for 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and their delivery is expected to commence by July-August. Dubey also said the airline has not officially cancelled its order for Boeing 787. Currently, Jet Airways Group has a fleet of 119 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.

Most domestic carriers have ambitious plans to expand their fleet amid high growth and rising demand in the aviation sector.