Jet Airways enters into pact for buying 75 B737 planes

Last month, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube had said the airline is likely to close the order for another 75 narrow-bodied planes shortly. (Reuters)

Jet Airways today said it has entered into an agreement with Boeing for buying 75 B-737 Max aircraft, as it looks to strengthen presence in the fast growing domestic aviation market.

The full service carrier has a fleet of around 119 planes, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.

According to a regulatory filing, the airline has entered into an agreement with the Boeing Company for “purchase of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft”.

Last month, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube had said the airline is likely to close the order for another 75 narrow-bodied planes shortly.

The airline has already placed order for 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and their delivery is expected to commence by July-August.

Most domestic carriers have ambitious plans to expand their fleet amid high growth and increasing demand in the aviation sector.