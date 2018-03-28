Jet Airways delays payday for 1000s of pilots, cabin crew, engineers; no reason given

Jet Airways has delayed salaries of staff. (Reuters)

Jet Airways has not paid the salary for the month of March to thousands of its staff members, according to a report by ANI. The salaries have been delayed and will be paid to some staff on April 10, and on April 3 to some others. The news agency reported that employees of the company have been told through an internal communication that the salaries have been delayed because of circumstances “beyond” its “control”.

Jet Airways has not shared the exact reason for which salaries have been delayed. “Due to certain circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March 2018 salary is postponed,” the internal mail of the company to the staff said. As per the internal letter of the company, salaries of pilots, cabin crew and engineers will be credited on April 10. Salaries of other staff will be paid on April 3.

The Mumbai-headquartered airline service has told staff that salaries will be disbursed in a staggered manner. On April 3, non-techinal staff and other employees will get their salary. The salary for pilots and test of the staff will be disbursed on April 10.

The internal communication of the airline said, “”We regret to inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March salary is postponed and the payroll will be run as per the schedule…”

Amid buzz over payday delay at Jet Airways, shares of the firm fell around 4 per cent in intra-day trading today.

On Monday, Jet Airways said it would expand its footprint in the North East. This is a part of the airline’s strategy to expand in 45 cities of India that will complement its existing three hubs in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Jet Airways has made Guwahati its North East hub and also resumed operations from Imphal – the Manipur capital.