Jet Airways completes leasing,takes delivery of 8th Boeing 737

Naresh Goyal-run Jet Airways has completed leasing plan of eight single-aisle Boeing 737s, which it had announced early this fiscal year. With the induction of the eighth and the last B737 Next Generation plane today, Jet Airways’ fleet size has now grown to 119 aircraft. Also, this is the last B737 for the airline as it will now start taking deliveries of 737 Max, the latest single-aisle jet from the US aircraft maker. “We have inducted the eighth and the last Boeing 737 in the fleet today and with this, we have completed the process of leasing of eight such planes in the current fiscal year,” a Jet Airways source said.

When contacted, an airline spokesperson confirmed the development but did not divulge other details. “Our new fleet of Boeing B737-Max will come from June 2018 onwards. This year, we plan to take anything between six and aircraft from the open lease market and induct them into our fleet, primarily B-737NGs,” Jet Airways chief financial officer Amit Agarwal had said last May.

Jet Airways had in 2015 ordered 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft as a part of its fleet replacement strategy. Last October, airline chairman Naresh Goyal had said the carrier could purchase another 75 to help it expand in the fast growing domestic market. Jet Airways Group fleet currently comprises 82 B737s, 10 wide-body B777s, and nine Airbus A330s, apart from 18 regional jet ATRs.