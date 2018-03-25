IndiGo’s A320neo withdrawn on defect report

IndiGo now has seven ‘NEOs’ grounded. (Reuters)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday said that one of its A320neo aircraft that had operated on the Kochi-New Delhi route on Saturday was withdrawn here for a maintenance check to attend to a reported defect.

“VT ITK (NEO) operating COK-DEL (Kochi-New Delhi) was alerted with an ‘oil chip’ message on engine #1 post landing at Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

“As a part of troubleshooting, aircraft was withdrawn at Delhi. This is a known issue with a prescribed solution. This is not engine failure. Including this aircraft, IndiGo now has seven ‘NEOs’ grounded.”