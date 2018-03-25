  4. IndiGo’s A320neo withdrawn on defect report

IndiGo’s A320neo withdrawn on defect report

IndiGo on Sunday said that one of its A320neo aircraft that had operated on the Kochi-New Delhi route on Saturday was withdrawn.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2018 10:15 PM
indigo, indigo, airlines, indigo neos, aviation sector IndiGo now has seven ‘NEOs’ grounded. (Reuters)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday said that one of its A320neo aircraft that had operated on the Kochi-New Delhi route on Saturday was withdrawn here for a maintenance check to attend to a reported defect.

“VT ITK (NEO) operating COK-DEL (Kochi-New Delhi) was alerted with an ‘oil chip’ message on engine #1 post landing at Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

“As a part of troubleshooting, aircraft was withdrawn at Delhi. This is a known issue with a prescribed solution. This is not engine failure. Including this aircraft, IndiGo now has seven ‘NEOs’ grounded.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top