IndiGo, SpiceJet to continue operations from Delhi Airport’s T1 for three key routes

Budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet will continue operations from the T1 terminal on three key routes — Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata — as Delhi airport operator GMR looks to finalise proposals to shift other sectors to the newly-built Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport. As per the Delhi High Court order of February 13, which was upheld by the Supreme Court, the airlines were given liberty to suggest other sectors for shifting from T1 to T2 with a condition that it should be one-third of their passenger traffic volumes at T1. “Several alternative routes have been sent by airlines to the operator as per the supreme court directions. A final decision fulfilling the one-third traffic volumes criterion will be out in a few days,” a person aware of the matter said. Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has received over eight proposals from IndiGo and around six from SpiceJet for moving to T2 in place of the three major sectors. “These could be all different routes for both the airlines,” the source said.

The operator last year had asked IndiGo and SpiceJet to shift operations on the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Kolkata routes to T2 owing to congestion and proposed expansion work at the overburdened T1. GoAir, on the other hand, was asked to move its entire operations — an arrangement it complied with with effect from October 29, 2017. “The airlines will have to comply with the supreme court directions of collectively meeting the yardstick of one-third passenger traffic volume of their operations at T1. Several other routes will have to be moved out for these airlines if they don’t want to disturb these prime sectors,” it said.

According to DIAL estimates for 2017-18, the footfall projection at T1 now stands at 23 million passengers per annum (mppa) after GoAir’s (4 mppa) transfer to T2, much beyond its capacity of 20 mppa. DIAL plans to expand its potential to 35-40 mppa in the next three-four years. The estimated traffic volumes at T1 for IndiGo and SpiceJet are 18.1 mppa and 4.9 mppa, respectively, for this fiscal. Of this, IndiGo will fly 4.2 mppa and SpiceJet 1.4 mppa on the Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata sectors. T2 has a capacity of around 14 mppa.