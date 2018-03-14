  4. IndiGo plane carrying 112 passengers returns to Hyderabad soon after take-off

A Raipur-bound IndiGo plane carrying 112 passengers returned to Hyderabad soon after the take-off following a technical glitch, according to the airline.

Published: March 14, 2018
A Raipur-bound IndiGo plane carrying 112 passengers returned to Hyderabad soon after the take-off following a technical glitch, according to the airline. The incident is being investigated by the airline’s flight safety team and aviation regulator DGCA. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E 334 from Hyderabad to Raipur after take-off experienced “a minor technical glitch/ over limit EGT (Exhaust Gas Temperature) with its engine 1”.

The aircraft was an A320-232. After taking precautionary measures, the flight landed back at Hyderabad and passengers were flown in another aircraft. In recent weeks, there have been quite a few incidents of planes, operated by some domestic carriers, facing engine issues.

