How Delhi’s IGI and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airports became the world’s best

The decision was taken on the basis of a survey which was carried out by ACI.

India’s bid to create world-class infrastructure and offer the best services has received a big thumbs up! Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) have been declared the world’s best, beating international airports of countries like Singapore, South Korea, China and others. Both the international airports secured the top most position at Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017 in the highest category -airports handling over 40 million passengers per annum. The awards were announced by Airports Council International (ACI). The decision was taken on the basis of a survey which was carried out by ACI. Under this survey, air passengers across international airports were asked for their feedback on 34 major performance indicators including check-in, restrooms, airport access, restaurants and many others. We take a look at some interesting facts about the Delhi and Mumbai international airports and what helped them beat Changi and Seoul Incheon airports to bag the number one spot:

The national capital of any country is its pride and Delhi’s IGI Airport being adjudged the best airport shows India’s capability in offering world-class infrastructure. Delhi International Airport (P) Limited (DIAL) is a JV between GMR, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Fraport AG & Eraman Malaysia. Delhi IGI airport is the seventh busiest airport of Asia and is among the top twenty busiest airports of the world. IGI still remains the largest and busiest in terms of both passengers and cargo. Catering to 63.5 million passengers last year, the international airport has joined the 60 million club. It has also surpassed Singapore’s Changi, Seoul’s Incheon and Bangkok airports in terms of passenger growth. Over the last 7 years the airport’s share of transfer passengers increased from 9.3% in FY11 to 20.5% in FY17. At present, the transfer passengers constitute 22% of the total passenger throughout Delhi Airport, which grew significantly from 4% in 2006 before commissioning of terminals – T3 & T1 D. Also, a new 102 metre long ATC Tower has been developed which shall be commissioned by Airports Authority of India (AAI) this year to manage High Intensity Runway Operations ‘HIRO’. Also, in order to make the airport look unique an Aerocity with commercial development including world class hotels have been developed. Recently, DIAL has unveiled major expansion plans for the airport, with T1 being revamped and eventual construction of T4.

Interestingly the airport that ties with Delhi in the first place is also an Indian – one situated in the financial capital of the country. The CSIA Mumbai is managed by GVK MIAL, a JV between a GVK-led consortium and the AAI. Delighted over this achievement, Founder and Chairman, GVK, GVK Reddy said that in year 2007, when the company took the airport under its wing, the ASQ score was 3.53 and in a time duration of 10 years the company has managed to score around 4.99 out of maximum 5. He also that that it is a proof of their commitment to provide quality service during 2017 to over forty six million travellers by the thirty thousand odd airport community members, which include airline staff, immigration teams, customs, CISF, F&B, retail teams, housekeeping departments and other various employees. He also added by saying that, the company will continue to strive harder and innovate through technology-enabled services in order to provide better service to its passengers. GVK believes the airport has excelled in areas such as parking facilities, flight information screens, availability of baggage carts or trolleys, safety and security, shopping facilities, internet facilities, speed of baggage delivery service and many others. Earlier this year, Mumbai airport created a world record by handling as many as 980 flights in a time duration of 24 hours.