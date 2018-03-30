Government to soon reduce exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, says Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha

According to management consulting firm IMaCS’s Comprehensive Skill Gap Report, 72,900 technicians and AMEs will be required by the industry by 2035.

The government would soon reduce the exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tonight said. “The rule change to reduce exam fees from Rs. 2,500 to Rs 1,500 is expected to get implemented by next week,” he tweeted. Earlier, Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar had said that following several representations, the aviation watchdog proposed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that examination fees for aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) be reduced.

The AME trainees passing out from the DGCA-approved AME training institute have to pass as many as 11 modules, and each of these carry an examination fee of Rs 2,500. According to management consulting firm IMaCS’s Comprehensive Skill Gap Report, 72,900 technicians and AMEs will be required by the industry by 2035.