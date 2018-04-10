Government no to extension in EoI deadline for Air India

On India’s largest domestic carrier Indigo pulling out of the race to buy Air India, the aviation secretary seemed upbeat about other international aviation companies showing interest in the debt-ridden airline.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday ruled out any extension in the deadline to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) for Air India. Civil aviation secretary Rajeev Nayan Choube said the divestment procedure is continuing on a war-footing and the ministry is unlikely to extend the date for submitting EoIs beyond May 14.

“We are going very, very fast with the disinvestment process. We are not looking at that option (of extending deadline to submit EoIs). We wouldn’t like to do that,” Chaubey told reporters on the sidelines of the CII Annual Session 2018.

Reports in a section of the media have suggested that the government may look at easing the deadline for providing EoIs if prospective bidders seek more time. The government came out with a preliminary information memorandum on March 28, asking interested bidders to formally submit the EoI document by May 14.

“We will see what pre-bid suggestions we get. Extension of deadline is not on the cards,” Chaubey said, adding that next request for proposal (RfP) for the state-owned carrier will be out in two months. An RfP is the next step of the divestment process, and is likely to spell out details about the government’s stand on the AI board, employee protection measures, etc. Consultations on the request of proposal have already begun with Air India chief meeting the employee unions.

On India’s largest domestic carrier Indigo pulling out of the race to buy Air India, the aviation secretary seemed upbeat about other international aviation companies showing interest in the debt-ridden airline. “There is a lot of interest for Air India around the globe. Switzerland Aviation Consultant has also shown interest. IndiGo was the first airline to formally express interest in Air India. We will have to wait for the EoI deadline to get over to find if they (IndiGo) bid or not,” Chaubey added.

“We are looking at all possible ways like PPP models for both brownfield and greenfield airports. This is the most important aspect of the NABH Nirman plan of the Union Budget. The consultant will come out with a long-term plan in the next three months,” Chaubey said.