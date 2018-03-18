GoAir vs Jet Airways vs AirAsia: Check cheapest air tickets on offer

Wanna fly to your desired destination in the country but don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket? Some of the best airlines in India are now at a loggerhead, such as GoAir, Jet Airways and AirAsia to offer great and affordable flight fares.

Wanna fly to your desired destination in the country but don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket? Some of the best airlines in India like GoAir, Jet Airways and AirAsia are offering huge discount on their flight tickets. These offers are now live on the companies’ official website or mobile app. For as low as Rs 991, GoAir is offering the cheapest option for you to go airborne. Meanwhile, Jet Airways is also taking on the rest and is offering the flight tickets for as low as Rs 1170 with its promotional scheme. AirAsia is also in the queue and offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price point of Rs 1999. However, it should be noted that the price is offered on selected routes. They also come with a certain booking period and travel period limitations.

GoAir offers

For as low as Rs 991, GoAir will make you fly across the country. The new offer comes with its new promotional offer. The offer is on selected routes only. As mentioned on the official website, the offers with GoAir is valid until March 20, 2018. If you want to fetch some more discount then you can get an extra 10 per cent discount. However, to avail the extra 10 per cent off you need to book via SBI Bank credit cards. With SBI credit cards you will need to use the promo code GOSBI10. Some of the routes covered under this offer are Bagdogra to Guwahati. Flights from Chennai to Kochi starts at Rs. 1,120. If you want to fly from Lucknow to Delhi, you will need to shell out Rs. 1,205 and if you wish to fly from Chandigarh to Delhi, then you will have to pay Rs. 1,254. Read More: GoAir flight offers

AirAsia offers

Even AirAsia is on the list that is making flying affordable. However, this time AirAsia wants you to see the world. The international flight tickets for various select routes start at Rs. 1,999. You need to hurry up as the bookings with AirAsia are open until March 18, 2018. There is a cap on the travel period as well. The offer with AirAsia ends on September 2, 2018. The discounted flight tickets can be availed on the routes from Bhubaneswar to various international destinations like Langkawi, Bali, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Jet Airways offers

Jet Airways is giving away domestic flight tickets with a starting price point of Rs. 1,170. The price point is valid on select routes only. It should also be noted that the fare is applicable on a one-way journey with the economy flights operated by Jet Airways. The discounted price can be availed for a travel period starting from March 25, 2018. You can fly from Bagdogra to Guwahati with Jet Airways at a starting price point of Rs. 1,170. If you travel from Guwahati to Bagdogra then you will need to shell out Rs. 1,527. If you wish to fly from Bengaluru to Indore then you will need to pay Rs. 2,601.