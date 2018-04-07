Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, 29 flights diverted due to squall

Several flights were diverted between 5.45 pm and 7.25 pm.

The squall and dust storm in the national capital this evening forced diversion of 29 flights, IGI airport operator DIAL said in a late night statement. A squall with a wind speed of 81 km per hour hit the city plunging it into darkness followed by light rains. Several flights were diverted between 5.45 pm and 7.25 pm.

The flights which were diverted, included one of Nepal Airlines from Kathmandu, a DIAL spokesperson said. Twelve of the 29 flights were diverted to Amritsar and eight to Lucknow, the statement said. The airlines took to their respective Twitter handles to announce the diversions.