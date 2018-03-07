Delhi’s IGI, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji airports beat Singapore Changi, Seoul Incheon to become world’s best

India’s two international airports have beaten Singapore’s Changi and Seoul’s airport to become the best.

Delhi’s IGI and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji airports are the world’s best! Even as India looks to create world-class infrastructure in every part of the country, in a big achievement the country’s two airports have beaten Singapore’s Changi and Seoul’s airport to become the best in their class! According to Airports Council International (ACI) – ASQ 2017 rankings, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport of New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of Mumbai have been announced winners for world’s best airports, leaving behind renowned international airports of Singapore, Seoul Incheon in South Korea, Beijing in China and many others. Giving a boost to the aviation sector of the nation, both the international airports tied for the first rank the in Best Airport carrying over 40 million passengers annually. In terms of passenger growth, IGI airport has surpassed airports of Incheon, Bangkok and others as 63.5 million passengers fly through IGI airport every year. Also, the IGI airport has now become Asia’s seventh busiest airport and is among the top twenty busiest airport across the globe.

The ACI has declared Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as the world’s best airport for superior customer experience at Airport Service Quality Awards 2017. The ranking for this was done on the basis of a worldwide programme in which air passengers across airports were surveyed on their assessment on 34 major performance indicators, which included check-in, access to airport, security screening, restrooms, restaurants, stores and other service parameters. The ACI represented 1,953 member airports across 176 countries.

In addition to this, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has been awarded Best Airport by Size : 5-15 Million Passengers and Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has been announced winner for Best Airport by Size: 2-5 Million Passengers. Also, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been ranked as Best improved Airport in Asia-Pacific region.

Last year, in Airport Service Quality by ACI, South Korea’s Seoul Incheon was ranked number one, followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore in second position and Beijing, Haikou in third position.