AirAsia India adds 17th jet to fleet; to launch services to Imphal

Budget carrier AirAsia India today added one more A320 aircraft in the fleet, raising its size to 17 and announced the launch of its services to Imphal from New Delhi as well to Delhi and Pune from Bengaluru from early next month. With the latest induction, AirAsia India has added three new aircraft and as many destinations along with eight new routes in the first quarter of the current calendar year, the airline said in a statement. The Tata Sons and Malaysian airliner’s group AirAsia-invested AirAsia India is still short of three planes to qualify for launching international operations.

Under the existing rules, domestic airlines can fly overseas provided they deploy 20 aircraft or 20 per cent of their capacity in the domestic market, whichever is higher. AirAsia India has inducted one more Airbus A320 plane, which has taken its total fleet size to 17 aircraft, the airline said, adding that it will launch its flight services to Imphal in the North-east from April 7.

The Bengaluru-based airline also announced special one-way promotional fares of Rs 4,999 for the New Delhi-Imphal service. Imphal would be AirAsia India’s second destination in the country. “The first quarter of 2018 is proving to be an exciting one for us. The new route is currently underserved and the launch of services will enhance connectivity. So far, we have added three aircraft, three new destinations, eight new routes,” AirAsia India managing director and chief executive officer Amar Abrol said.

“Our ultimate mission is to enhance air connectivity and making air travel a reality to everyone in the country,” he added. The bookings for all three new flights are open from today, it said adding the customers can avail fares from as low as Rs 4,999 for New Delhi – Imphal, Rs 1,799 for Pune -Bengaluru and Rs 3,499 for New Delhi – Bengaluru flights.