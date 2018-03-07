Air India losses fell consistently over last 5 years: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (PTI)

Operating and cash losses at Air India have fallen consistently over the last five years, Union minister for civil aviation, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, said on Tuesday. Cash losses have reduced from Rs 5,884. 5 crore in FY12 to `3,991.51 crore in FY17, Raju stated while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister added that the carrier has shown a considerable improvement in operational and financial parameters in FY17 compared with FY 12.

“The operating losses have consistently reduced since the company posted an operating profit of `298.03 crore in FY17. The net loss before tax and extraordinary items has reduced from `8,745.67 crore to `3,619.72 crore over the last five years, ” he said.

He added Air India’s ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciaiton and amortisation) has turned positive by `244.36 crore in FY17 as against a negative ebitda of Rs 2236.95 crore in FY12.

Revenues in FY17 rose to Rs 22,177.68 crore from Rs 15,901.79 crore in FY12.

The Passenger Load Factor jumped to 76.3% compared to 67.9% in FY12. The network yield or revenue passenger kilometre too has marginally improved from Rs 3.74 in FY12 to Rs 3.87 in FY17.