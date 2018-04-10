Air connectivity to Delhi from Swai Madhopur, Kota, Kishangarh to begin Wednesday, confirms Rajasthan official

With the expansion of intra-state air connectivity, Swai Madhopur, Kota and Kishangarh will be connected to New Delhi from Wednesday, a senior Rajasthan government official said today. (IE)

With the expansion of intra-state air connectivity, Swai Madhopur, Kota and Kishangarh will be connected to New Delhi from Wednesday, a senior Rajasthan government official said today. Efforts have been made to connect the tourist city (Swai Madhopur), the education city (Kota) and the marble city (Kishangarh) with the national capital, additional chief secretary (civil aviation) Pawan Kumar Goyal said.

He said Swai Madhopur is being connected through air for the first-time under the scheme, whereas Kishangarh and Kota already have connectivity to Jaipur. He said the intra-state air services were started to give a boost to tourism and trade in Rajasthan and the state is on top in connecting cities through air in the country.

Goyal said the initiative will lead to an increase in domestic and international tourists availing air service and the government aims to double the foreign tourist footfall by 2020.