Zydus settles patent case over Aptalis’ drug Canasa

Canasa is indicated to treat mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis. (IMage credit: Zydus website)

Zydus group firm Cadila Healthcare today said patent litigation relating to Aptalis’ drug Canasa used for treatment of ulcerative colitis has been settled. As a result of the settlement, the company’s “US subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, will be able to market its generic version of Canasa in the United States beginning on June 13, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances,” Cadila Healthcare said in a statement. Zydus Cadila had earlier received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its generic version of Canasa (mesalamine suppository 1 g), it added.

Canasa is indicated to treat mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis. The company’s product will be produced at the group’s topical plant at Ahmedabad, Cadila Healthcare said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 480.70 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.47 per cent from its previous close.