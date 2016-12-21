Zoomcar raises more funds from Chinese VC firm Cyber Carrier

In August 2016, the company raised million in its Series B round of investment, led by strategic investor Ford Smart Mobility LLC, together with existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Empire Angels, OurCrowd, and Nokia Growth Partners. (PTI)

Zoomcar, a self-drive car rental company, has raised an undisclosed amount of additional investment from Chinese venture capital firm Cyber Carrier CL, following Zoomcar’s Series B round of funding earlier this year. This capital infusion is an extension of that financing round.

In August 2016, the company raised $24 million in its Series B round of investment, led by strategic investor Ford Smart Mobility LLC, together with existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Empire Angels, OurCrowd, and Nokia Growth Partners.

Founded in 2013, Zoomcar offers car sharing services. It provides users with car rental services by hour, day, week, or month. Its newly launched marketplace ZAP allows users to purchase vehicles on Zoomcar’s behalf and make money from them when they’re not driving the vehicles.

Watch what else is making news:





“Customer experience and IoT-enabled product innovation will remain our highest priorities as we scale ZAP across India in the months ahead and our relationship with Cyber Carrier CL will help us create a marketplace experience for both our renters and associate owners,” Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO, said.