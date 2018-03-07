Zomato, Swiggy get lion’s share: PEs, VCs invest $700 million; restaurant sector gets $843 million

India’s restaurant sector has received 3 million investment in the last five years from PE-VC firms. (Image: Reuters)

Zomato and Swiggy have turned out to be the favourites among PE and VC investors, as the two alone garnered a total investment of $700 million, just $143 million shy of investment into India’s organised restaurant segment over the last five years. This signals a clear shift in the food business, as the total amount of $843 million into the restaurant sector in India invested by PE-VC firms includes categories such as quick serve, casual dining and fine dining, while Zomato and Swiggy are primarily into the app-based food delivery business. In comparison, over the last five year period, Zomato and Swiggy were flush with $700 million.

Data provided to The Indian Express by Chennai-based Venture Intelligence, showed that quick service and casual dining service received substantial investments. Notably, PE-VC firms have invested heavily into well-known brands such as Sapphire Foods, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC franchisees, Burger King (India), Devyani International, which has visibility in 500 different outlets of Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee and Vaango restaurants and Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates Social and Smoke House Deli restaurants.

Further, Venture Intelligence data accessed by The Indian Express showed that the most active investors in the space have been PE-VC firms such as Everstone — whose portfolio includes Burger King India, Massive Restaurants (Farzi Cafe, MasalaBar, Pa Pa Ya), Blue Foods (Spaghetti Kitchen, Copper Chimney, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf) and My Square. Interestingly, according to the report in the newspaper, Goldman Sachs also put money in Sapphire Foods, Massive Restaurants and Azure Hospitality (Mamagoto, Dhaba, Rollmaal).

Notably, PE-VC investment into restaurants does not cover the entire spectrum of investment in the space, as a substantial portion is invested into these businesses by the promoters. Further, many companies such as Jubilant FoodWorks-exclusive India franchise for Dominos and Dunkin Donuts, Coffee Day and Speciality Restaurants (Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta) had come out with their initial public offering in the primary markets raising funds to the tune of Rs 330 crore, Rs 1,150 crore and over Rs 175 crore, respectively.

According to the report, despite the slew of investments by PE-VC funds in the restaurant space experts say that the segment does not provide a very attractive opportunity compared to the consumer internet space, which includes food-tech, as the sector involves high capital expenditure and scaling up is typically at a slower rate for companies such as Zomato and Swiggy. Further, according to the report, Gurgaon-based Zomato has received funding from companies such as Sequoia Capital, Info Edge, Temasek Holdings and China’s Ant Financial while Swiggy, which has raised funds from investors including Naspers, Accel Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners.