Zomato revenue soars 80 per cent to $49 million in 2016-17

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato has posted around 80 per cent growth in revenue to $49 million (Rs 318 crore) for 2016-17 as the company significantly cut down expenditure. The company had clocked revenue of $27.6 million (over Rs 179 crore) in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Along with a growth in revenue, the company also reduced its annual operating burn to $12 million (over Rs 77 crore) in 2016-17, from $64 million (over Rs 415 crore) in 2015-16, Zomato Chief of Staff Surobhi Das said in a blog post.

The company’s “food ordering revenue also grew to $9 million in 2016-17, 8x of 2015-16”, Zomato said, adding “we are now present in 13 cities in India and 3 cities in the UAE. The Middle East is very high on adoption for Zomato, and we are preparing for launching food ordering in Beirut,” the blog said.

Zomato provides information about restaurants in over 10,000 cities across 23 countries.