Zomato launches subscription-based ‘Zomato Gold’ in India

Online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato today launched its ‘Zomato Gold’ programme — a paid subscription-based service — in India. As part of the programme, subscribers will get access to complimentary food and drinks at over 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners, when they place an order. The service — which was launched in the UAE and Portugal earlier this year — will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 299 (3-months) and Rs 999 (12-months). “We are super excited to bring Zomato Gold to India, and are sure our users, as well as restaurant partners, are both going to find this hugely beneficial,” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said. He added that to start with, restaurants and bars across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been added and ‘Gold’ will be extended to other Indian cities over the next few weeks. Zomato said its other user subscription offering, Zomato Treats has already crossed over 60,000 subscribing members.