Zomato COO Surobhi Das takes to blog, reveals platform revenue jumped 80% to $49 mn

Food ordering and discovery platform Zomato Media registered 80% jump in its revenues to $49 million or `11.38 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017, according to a blog post by Surobhi Das, COO of Zomato, on Wednesday. Das pointed out that the numbers are based on unaudited results of the company.

On the international front, the company is in the process of consolidating its operations and laid-off employes in its international markets. In addition to India, Zomato also has operations in Qatar, UAE, Lebanon, Philippines and Indonesia.

Cash-burn or operating expenses of the company fell 81% to $12 million in FY17 from $64 million, a year ago. The company has minimised its monthly cash-burn to $250,000 between December 2016 – March 2017 from $4.2 million, in March 2016.

The company reported revenue of $5 million in March 2017 alone which takes the annual revenue run-rate to $60 million. It also witnessed a jump in traffic in March 2017 as monthly visits on the platform grew 69% and monthly active users grew 43%, from March last year.

Out of $49 million in total revenue, advertising sales contributed the lion’s share of about $38 million, up 58% and food ordering formed $9 million, up eight times in FY17. Zomato is now available in 13 cities in India and three cities in UAE. Last week the company announced that it processed about 2.1 million online food orders in March 2017, up four times from last year.

Under the food ordering business, Zomato pegged average order value at `430 in India and the company draws an average commission of 8.5% from restaurant. Restaurant-delivered orders command 90% share in the food-ordering business. Online food ordering contributes to 20% of the topline.

The marketing budget on food ordering is close to $50,000 per month but Zomato has increased the number of restaurants on the platform to 18,000 from 12,000, a few months ago, according to the blog post.

In FY17, Zomato invested heavily in technology and product and its programmes include Cloud Kitchens under Zomato Infrastructure Services,Table Reservations, its membership programme Zomato Gold, and its point of sales product Zomato Base. With Zomato Infrastructure Services, the company launched its first cloud kitchen in Delhi NCR during the year. This kitchen space can be used by restaurant business owners to expand their business to more locations without investing in any fixed cost.

In FY16, Rocket Internet-led Foodpanda India reported four times jump in net losses to `142.6 crore and eight times jump in revenues to `37.8 crore, according to the company’s filing with the registrar of companies.

Bengaluru-based food-ordering company Swiggy recorded 65-fold jump in losses to `137.18 crore and two-fold jump in revenues to `23.59 crore.