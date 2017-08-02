YouTube looks to double user base in India from current 400 million in 3 years

Speaking to select group of media persons here on Tuesday, Ajay Vidyasagar, regional director, Asia Pacific, YouTube, said YouTube has seen a 400% year-on-year growth in mobile users’ alone. (Reuters)

YouTube, Google’s popular online video community, is looking to double its user base in India from the current 400 million over a period of three years, by supporting local language content creators. The online video streaming company, which already witnesses a major chunk of users emerging out of rural India, foresees around 50% of the users being driven from rural areas. The company has also said it might look at bringing into the country the subscription model which are there in the US and Korean markets, going forward.

Speaking to select group of media persons here on Tuesday, Ajay Vidyasagar, regional director, Asia Pacific, YouTube, said YouTube has seen a 400% year-on-year growth in mobile users’ alone. Currently, close to 85% of the total YouTube content is consumed through mobile. “India is one of the most exciting markets and global leadership is interested in India. The growth will be led by rural markets, which had been already growing more than the urban market,” said Vidyasagar.

YouTube has also started working with production houses and producers to address the online video piracy in India. The company which claimed that it had saved nearly $1 billion for Hollywood movies last year has now started working with Indian producers, he said.