Your Thums Up in new avatar? What does really Coca Cola want to achieve with this new version

Always loved that strong taste of one of the most loved beverages in the country? Yes, we are talking about the ultimate favourite for years- Thums Up. India’s most loved cola is all set to a new avtar in 40 years. Thums Up’s new variant is named ‘Thums Up Charged’. Acquired by Coca Cola in 1993, Thums Up’s history dates back to 1977. But, this is for the first time, the brand is going to have a new fresh new variant.

So, what’s the reason behind the move of Coca Cola deciding to offer the consumers with Thums Up Charged? Reportedly, Coca Cola is adding variants to the home-grown product as it expects its popular soft drink Thums Up to be a USD 1 billion brand in the next two years. Vijay Parasuraman, Vice President (Marketing), Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “We expect Thums Up to become a USD 1 billion brand in next two years. Globally, we have 21 brands that are in the billion-dollar club. The launch of Thums Up Charge will help accelerate the journey of becoming the first home-grown billion-dollar beverage brand.” At present, Thums Up has a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore (about USD 770 million), he added.

In a press release, Cola Cola said that Thums Up Charged is the result of Coca-Cola’s steadfast commitment to innovation by offering more beverage choices to its consumers. Continuing with the same Toofani image, Thums Up ‘Charged’ contains the strong taste and offers extra Thunder to the consumers, which Coca Cola thinks is a major reason for the soft drink to get a new version. Coca Cola said that the company and its bottlers will invest suitably in enhancing the brand, launching new packs, expanding distribution and augmenting manufacturing capacity to increase the sales of Thums Up by 2020. With its popularity in the Indian markets, Thums Up charged will be promoted by a robust integrated marketing campaign and retail advertising that will promote the brand’s great taste and functional stimulation.

The new Thums Up Charged will be available in seven different packs-180ml can, 200ml can, 300ml can, 330ml can, 250ml PET, 400ml PET, 500ml PET, it added. As per reports, Thums Up charged would have around 150 PPM caffeine while the old Thums Up has around 85 PPM of caffeine. Coca-Cola would invest on branding and marketing of ThumsUp Charge and its teaser is expected to come in December.