Youngsters, Infosys cofounder Narayan Murthy wants you to follow this man; meet him right now!

Infosys cofounder Narayan Murthy has some very humble advice for students. While speaking as the chief guest at the 3rd convocation of National Institute of Technology, Trichy, Murthy suggested the name of a person whom they should idolise. While Murthy himself has many admirers and is treated as an icon of IT industry, he asked students to follow and emulate Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to be successful. Praising the Tata Sons Chairman, who was also present at the occasion as the guest of honour, Murthy asked students to follow Chandrasekaran closely. Murthy asked students to study Chandrasekaran’s life and follow his precepts in every action. He asked them to use Chandrasekaran as a role model. He then congratulated the students and said that they were lucky to receive their degree in the presence of an iconic alumnus of the same institution.

Murthy also recollected memoirs of Chandrasekaran’s tenure as the chairman of Nasscom where he had demonstrated that there is no glass ceiling for those who demonstrate competence, courage, commitment and character. Chandrasekaran was also conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). Having completed master of computer applications from the institute in 1986, Chandrasekaran remains a distinguished alumnus of the National Institute of Technology Trichy.

On an earlier occasion, former Tata Sons’ cheif Ratan Tata had said that Tata Group is in the safe hands of N Chandrasekaran, who would take it to a new level of progress and growth. “The Tata Group and Jamshedpur city is in safe hand and it was a matter of pride that Chandra being an internal person of the group and had an impeccable record,” Tata had said.