Big shock for Amrapali, Supertech and others; 13 FIRs filed for allegedly cheating flat buyers

It seems CM Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has finally started cracking the whip against the real estate majors who were taking government and flat buyers too lightly.

By: | Updated: September 4, 2017 3:26 PM
Amrapali builders, Supertech builders, Yogi Adityanath, noida builders, greater noida builders, real estate, National Company Law Tribunal , Amrapali, Supertech, noida, greater noida, noida police, FIRs File photo of Yogi Adityanath from FB
It’s no less than a big blow for some of the Noida builders as the noose around them was tightened on Saturday. According to a report in news agency ANI, the Noida Police on Saturday registered cases against 13 project directors for allegedly cheating flat buyers. Reportedly, the action was taken after flat buyers had put forward their grievances at a function attended by some ministers on Thursday. They had alleged that they had been cheated by the builders. The ministers had told the police to probe the matter, according to PTI.

On the complaint of the buyers, the cases were lodged against the companies.

According to Prabhat Dikshit, the PRO of the Senior Superintendent of Police, “Nine cases have been registered against Amrapali Builders.

“One against Supertech Builders and three against others,” he added.

This is not the first time the builders of the Noida and Greater Noida region are in the news for the wrong reasons.

Earlier, IDBI Bank filed an insolvency plea in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after Jaypee Infratech defaulted on a loan of around Rs. 8,500 crore. Although the company had claimed that it held adequate assets to repay the loan, IDBI went ahead and filed the plea. The Allahabad bench of the NCLT admitted IDBI Bank’s insolvency plea against Jaypee Infratech. Following this, Jaypee home buyers approached the Supreme Court claiming no rights under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  1. A
    anwarullahkhan
    Sep 4, 2017 at 11:34 am
    right action. cheatets must be penalised. their offices should be seized .Builders have played a game with the poor people who have collected their money to buy a flate as their future dream.
    Reply
    1. N
      Naresh
      Sep 4, 2017 at 4:47 pm
      Hi khan sir
      Reply
    2. A
      Ajay
      Sep 3, 2017 at 7:27 pm
      Good to know that these errant builders are finally being taken to task for failing to delliver on time and for cheating the investors.
      Reply

