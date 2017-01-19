Yes Bank Q3FY17 net profit up about 31% on-year to Rs 883 crore; tops estimates

Yes Bank earned Rs 4,232 crore in interest during the quarter, up from Rs 3,376 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. (PTI)

Yes Bank on Thursday said its net profit in the fiscal third quarter 2016-17 rose about 31% on-year to Rs 883 crore, beating most analyst estimates.

Yes Bank earned Rs 4,232 crore in interest during the quarter, up from Rs 3,376 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The private sector lender’s net interest income at Rs 1,507 crore was also higher than the street estimates, showing that the company’s lending book continues to grow.

Non-performing assets during Oct-Dec remained flat on-quarter to 0.29%, while the gross non-performing assets rose a little to 0.85% from 0.83% on-quarter.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) growth to 3.5% on-quarter from 3.4% in the preceding three months was at a premium to the industry average.

Provisions for bad loans fell to Rs 115 crore from Rs 148 crore a year ago in the same quarter, and its provision coverage ratio as on December 31, 2016 was at 0.66%.

Yes Bank shares failed to recover on the results, and were trading down 0.38% at Rs 1340.8 amid steady broader markets.