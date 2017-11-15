Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000; check out how much it will cost now

Redmi Note 4 price in India was slashed by Rs 1,000. (Source: Redmi Website)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India has been slashed by Rs 1,000 by the smartphone manufacturer. With this new price drop, the smartphone has intensified the competition with the other devices in this region like Moto G5, Nokia 5, and Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016). Redmi Note 4 was recently named as the highest-selling smartphone in the country by IDC in a report and is available in two variants. After the price cut, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Redmi Note 4 costs Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs 11,999.

This price drop is available on both, Mi.com and Flipkart. The announcement was made official by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. “We are announcing a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000 on India’s #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4 [sic],” Jain posted on its official Twitter handle. Apart from this price cut, there are many other offers on Flipkart that Redmi Note 4 an affordable option. India’s largest e-commerce website is offering up to Rs 11,000 off in exchange for your old phone.

Exciting news Mi Fans: We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India’s #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999! Head to http://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017

Also, five percent discount is available on orders purchased through Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. The online marketplace is additionally providing no-cost EMI options to sell the handset at a monthly instalment of Rs. 2,000. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India in January. It was launched in three variants: 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. However, the cheapest variant has not been available in the country for a long time.

This smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a microSD card (up to 128GB) slot to expand the built-in storage. It has 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Besides, The handset packs a 4100mAh battery and comes in Black, Dark Grey, and Gold colour options.