Xiaomi Made In India Mi Power bank 2i launched; check price, availability, specifications

The device will be available from November 23 at 12 pm from Xiaomi’s website Mi.com/in. (Xiaomi)

In order to have a deeper connection with the Indian market, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi’s unveiled its new product. On Tuesday, the brand launched a power bank called the Mi Power bank 2i. The power bank comes in two sizes, a smaller 10,000 mAh variant that starts at a price point of Rs 799 while the Rs 1,499 variant houses a humongous 20,000mAh configuration. The company has been dropping hints on micro-blogging site Twitter that a ‘Made in India’ product will be unveiled by the brand soon. Many speculated that a new phone may be launched by the brand which would be India specific.

Coming to the Mi Power bank 2i, one of the best features that can be made out in the product is that it is completely Made in India. The device will be available from November 23 at 12 pm from Xiaomi’s website Mi.com/in. The power bank will also be available at Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. From December onwards, the power bank will also be available via online stores: Amazon India, Flipkart and other retail stores options across the country.

On November 20, MD Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter and said that the company is making an India specific product which they will launch on Tuesday. Manu wrote, “MakeInIndia: we at Xiaomi India not only Design products for India, but also Make them in India. Tomorrow we will share more plans for our commitment to the visionary Make-in-India programme!

On November 18, Xiaomi India shared a teaser about a new product that the company will be launching soon. The context of the tweet was clear that a product will have an India connect but no further details were shared. The letter ‘i’ was highlighted with three dots in the colour of Indian flag. Now chances are Xiaomi has another product in the store – different from the Mi Power Bank 2i – that will be geared towards the rural masses.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Power Bank 2i goes through nine levels of production and three different stages of inspection.

Some of the features of Xiaomi’s Mi Power Bank 2i are:

– Dual USB output (for 10,000 mAh variant)

– Two-way quick charge (for 20,000 mAh variant)

– The 20,000 mAh variant supports single port Quick Charge 3.0

– Actual output capacity: 6,500mAh for 10,000 mAh variant and 13,000 mAh for 20,000 mAh variant.

– 240 grams for 10,000 mAh variant and 358 grams for the 20,000 mAh variant

– Can be used to charge laptops, smartphones and tablets 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 12V/1.5A)

– Scratch resistant build

Xiaomi claims that they have 23.5 per cent market share which makes them the number one smartphone brand in the country.