Xiaomi launches first Mi Home Experience store in India: Here’s what to expect

Smartphone company Xiaomi has again taken a giant leap by opening its first Mi Home Experience store in India. The store was launched on Wednesday, February 28 in Chennai.

Smartphone company Xiaomi has again taken a giant leap by opening its first Mi Home Experience store in India. The store was launched on Wednesday, February 28 in Chennai. It is not only the first experience store but also the 25th Mi Home store by Xiaomi. The store is available at the Phoenix Market City Mall in Velachery, Chennai. This launch is a big move by Xiaomi to open its 100th store by 2018. Xiaomi’s Global Vice President, and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain said that company’s goal was to have a store where one can not only see the products launched in India, but everything that Xiaomi had to offer. Jain said that this store can be seen as a flagship Mi Home where not only the products but also the ones needed to brought into the market will also be shown.

On the launch, Jain said that most people think of smartphones whenever Xiaomi is mentioned but there are a host of items that are not sold in India that include car, smart scooters, laptops, robot vacuum cleaners and electric toothbrush. According to Jain, the idea of the Home Experience store is to showcase these products to Indian consumers and to gauge interest in bringing them here. He said it is important to work out how to customize these products in order to make them successful in India.

Jain said that in the next few years, Xiaomi wants to open up to all these categories, whose products haven’t been launched till now. He added that the Mi Home Experience store will be a store where Indian customers can tell what they want and what customisation should be added.

After Chennai, Xiaomi plans to open two more stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Jain said that the work of launching other stores has already started three or four months ago. He said that originally Chennai wasn’t the first choice to open the store. “We didn’t specifically plan to open in Chennai first, but the idea was, we want to do this, so let’s figure out where we can make this work,” added Jain.