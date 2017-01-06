Xiaomi India revenues cross $1 bn

Its Mi brand of smartphones crossed two million units sale during the third quarter, which was a 150% year-on-year growth, the company said. (Reuters)

Xiaomi, the leading Chinese handset manufacturer, has announced that its revenue in India has crossed $1 billion for the year 2016.

Within the two years of its operations in India the company has become the number three smartphone vendor in terms of shipments during the third quarter of 2016.

Commenting on the landmark, Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain said, “We are truly excited to announce that Xiaomi has achieved this historic feat of recording over $1 billion in revenue within two years of launching our operation in India. 2016 was an incredible year for us and we were able to attain several milestones.”

Xiaomi has sold more than one million smartphones in India in 18 days and over two million smartphones for the first time in Q3 2016, with nearly 150% year-on-year growth.

As per IDC, Redmi Note 3 was the highest shipped device in the history of online smartphones industry, with more than 2.3 million devices sold in 6 months. According to Xiaomi, its brands Redmi 3s and Redmi Note 3 were the top selling devices during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Diwali Shopping Festival.

Smartphone shipments in India clocked 32.3 million units in the third quarter of 2016 calendar which was 17.5% growth over the comparable period of the previous year, according to IDC. It also said that the online share of smartphone increased to 31.6% with 35% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth due to strong performance by key online players primarily from China-based vendors.

Xiaomi entered India in 2014 and has array of products which includes smartphones, speakers, fitness bands and other accessories.