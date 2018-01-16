Wriggling out RCom of Rs 45,000 crore debt, Anil Ambani to invest Rs 4,000 crore in new submarine cable. (Image: Reuters)

Anil Ambani’s troubled Reliance Communications (RCom), which literally put its assets on winter sale for big brother Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to buy some time from lenders in December-end last year, is laying a 68,000-km undersea cable to carry data across Europe and Asia, to be built at a cost of $600 million, or nearly Rs 4,000 crore. RCom’s chief executive Bill Barney told reporters that the project is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2020 and will have a revenue potential of $1 billion per year.

He further said that the new eagle system will revolutionise Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) a subsidiary of RCom and have a dramatic impact. The strategic bids for GCX will take place in coming weeks. The system, which will connect its base in India with Italy to the West and Hong Kong on the East, is expected to treble revenues in five years for its wholly-owned subsidiary Global Cloud Exchange, which is laying the cable, the company said on Tuesday.

Saddled with a debt of Rs 45,000 crore, the Anil Ambani-led company exited the consumer-facing wireless business late last year, to focus on the enterprise segment. The size of what is being billed as the “new RCom” is much smaller but it is expected to be much leaner, PTI reported. On December 28, just three days before its insolvency deadline RCom signed a definitive agreement with big brother Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.

RCom has a total debt of Rs 45,000 crore, including Rs 20,000 crore in the form of foreign loans and bonds. After failing to seal two deals with Aircel and Brookfield, Anil Ambani finally turned to his big brother for the deal, much dramatically, on the advice of his mother.

RCom signed a deal with elder brother Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to sell four wireless infrastructure assets for Rs 23,000 crore on December 28, the birth anniversary of the late Dhirubhai Ambani. In his latest meeting with lenders, Anil Ambani said, “I owe this money to you morally, rather than legally.” RCom, after the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) exit, will be transformed into a B-to-B business.