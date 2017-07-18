WPP ups its digital game

Shane Atchison

Wunderman, WPP’s global digital agency has combined with Possible Worldwide, a multi-service digital agency. Possible, a WPP agency created in 2011, will continue to operate as a standalone brand within Wunderman.

The new entity will have more than 9,200 people in 200 offices across 70 countries. Experts believe that with this move, WPP is aiming at streamlining its operations and getting its agencies to work closely with each other.

Mark Read, Wunderman’s global chief executive, said, “I’ve been closely involved with Possible since its inception. Clients today are looking for simplicity and expertise and this move is designed to provide both.”

Last month, WPP had announced that GroupM will be merging the global operations and teams of MEC and Maxus into a new agency. The savings from agency consolidation were aimed to help fund GroupM’s plan to expand Essence — the digital ad-buying agency it bought in 2015.

The recent merger may also help WPP to enhance its Amazon expertise. Possible had previously acquired Amazon consulting specialist, Marketplace Ignition, to help brands and retailers grow their business on Amazon and other online marketplaces.

Wunderman Commerce was formed in partnership with Salmon as its foundation in 2013 to develop digital strategies and implement e-commerce tech platforms for clients. “Technology partnerships will be at the heart of the combined business with more than 2,600 technology experts across both companies with specialisms in working with Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Marketo, Microsoft, Salesforce and Sitecore,” informed the official statement.

In Seattle, Microsoft works with both Possible and Wunderman. Shane Atchison, global CEO of Possible Worldwide said, “Combining our deep and diverse capabilities is exactly the kind of forward-thinking move that will allow us to deliver business results for our clients.”

According to media reports, Possible generates roughly $250 million in annual revenue while Wunderman’s estimated annual revenue is around $1.2 billion with its operations across 60 countries.