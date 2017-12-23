Wow! BSNL is offering 5 GB high-speed data at the price of just Rs 186 – Find all details here

BSNL Rs 186 plan: BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), state-run telecom operator, has released a revised entry-level tariff plan of Rs 186. (Reuters)

BSNL Rs 186 plan: BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), state-run telecom operator, has released a revised entry-level tariff plan of Rs 186. The plan offers 5GB high-speed data instead of 1GB, the tariff-based plan’s earlier offer. Along with the boost in internet data, the plan also offers 1000 SMS benefits according to private telecom operators tariff plans for 28 days. This lucrative plan is available for BSNL users across the country, except Mumbai and Delhi, but the tariff differs from every circle. The BSNL Rs 186 plan after revision offers unlimited off-net and on-net calls with free roaming in home and national incoming services. In Mumbai and Delhi, government-owned MTNL (Mahanagar Nigam Telephone limited) is offering the same plan.

The offer gives unlimited data similar to Reliance Jio, but after the usage of 5GB high-speed data, the speed reduces to 40 kbps. The offer by the government-owned PSU is a huge boost for users as most of the private telecom operators provide data as per Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Earlier in September, BSNL had offered a Rs 429 plan to compete with Reliance Jio and Airtel, which after recharge was eligible for free voice (local/STD) on any network along with 90 GB of data (at 1GB per day) for 90 days on PAN India basis (except Kerala Circle). This plan was available for Rs. 429/ ie Rs. 143/ per month which offered unlimited voice (Local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data ( @ 1 GB per day) for 90 days, one of the best competitive plans launched in the market.

This plan was introduced by BSNL only days after Airtel came up with low price plans starting at Rs 5 which went up to Rs 399. In its Rs 399 plan, Airtel offered unlimited local, STD calls on Airtel and free-roaming outgoing calls along with 28GB data (FUP is 1GB per day) for a period of 28 days. In the Rs 349 plan, users received unlimited local and STD calls along with 28GB of data (1GB per day FUP ) for a period of 28 days.