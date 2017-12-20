Wow! 4G smartphone in just Rs 1590? After Jio and Airtel, now Vodafone takes this big step

Recently, telecom operators have partnered with handset manufacturers to launch affordable 4G smartphones.

The country’s second–largest telecom operator Vodafone India on Tuesday said it has partnered itel Mobile to offer a 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,590. Under the offer, a customer purchasing the itel A20 smartphone will be eligible for a cash back of Rs 2,100 thereby, bringing the effective price down. Its market price is Rs 3,690. This is Vodafone’s second such tie-up with a handset maker to launch entry-level smartphones. It has already launched such devices with domestic mobile phone maker Micromax. With Micromax, Vodafone has launched a slew of smartphones with effective prices starting as low as Rs 999 in the last 2-3 months. To avail this latest offer, which was announced on Tuesday, itel and Vodafone customers will have to buy the Itel A20 smartphone priced at Rs 3,690 and recharge with Rs 150 or more in a calendar month for 18 months. Recharges can be done either cumulatively or as a one-time recharge. At the end of 18 months, customers will receive a cashback of Rs 900. Upon continuing to recharge Rs 150 per month for another 18 months, they will be eligible for an additional cashback of Rs 1,200. The bundled offer can be availed up to March 31, 2018, and the users will receive the cashback in their M-Pesa wallets. itel A20 supports VoLTE as well as ViLTE (Video over LTE) ) and operates on Android 7.0 (Nougat), which is supported by a 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. It has a 1500 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The launch is part of a series of developments in the last 3-4 months where telecom operators have partnered with handset manufacturers to launch affordable 4G smartphone to encourage feature phone users to upgrade their devices. It is also to counter Reliance Jio’s 4G feature phone, which is available free of cost, albeit with a security of Rs 1,500 for three years. Last month, Jio too announced partnership with Xiaomi to offer the Chinese handset maker’s latest Redmi 5A at an effective price of Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999. The country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is also not far behind. Earlier this month, Bharti partnered with Intex Technologies to launch a range of affordable 4G smartphones starting at an effective price of Rs 1,649. Besides, it has also tied up with domestic handset makers Karbonn and Celkon to launch entry-level 4G smartphones effectively priced at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,349, respectively.