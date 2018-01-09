Worth a yawn or two

However, when her only son mistakes her cousin for friends, she realises how important it is to have family around, especially in a nuclear family set-up.

The Ad

The film, #MyFamilyFirst, starts with a young mother’s monologue about her childhood spent in a joint family. She reminisces about how much fun it was to play with the cousins. However, when her only son mistakes her cousin for friends, she realises how important it is to have family around, especially in a nuclear family set-up. She then decides to have her next holiday along

with the whole family so that her son can also have fond memories of quality time spent with his cousins, uncles and aunts.

Target Audience

Married professionals with young kids in NCSS A1 and A2 clusters.

Business Objective

To establish Club Mahindra as the solution for families/people who yearn to strengthen bonds with their families but are unable to do so due to their professional demands.

The Appeal

Emotional

The campaign, which comprises four films, talks about how one gets caught up in their own lives and this indeed is creating distances between relatives. The fact that work-life balance is a tough cookie to crack today is shown in the characters’ monologues in each of the films.

Competitive Edge

To do away with a category code — showing people enjoying a holiday at some exotic place — is a bold move for a travel company.

Tone of Voice

Straightforward, nostalgic

Verdict

A holiday advertisement without any exotic or fun locations, even somewhere in the background, is as bad as a food ad without any food in it! Yes, it is understood that Club Mahindra is trying to break away from the clutter with its new campaign, but the execution of it is just plain boring. While the previous campaigns focussed on highlighting what makes Club Mahindra unique in terms of delivering experiences for families, the current campaign takes on the challenge faced by busy professionals and nuclear families where spending quality time with family has become a rarity. The various people shown in the ads in the midst of a monologue feels like they are seated at a psychiatrist’s sofa narrating their woes; there is no excitement, which most people have while planning a holiday, with or without family.

Though the insights gathered for the campaign come from realistic situations, wherein people today are too busy with work to meet their family, the brand fails to take this truth to the next level and make it creative. The whole idea of making resolutions since ‘it is New Year’ is done and dusted. Apart from this, what is noteworthy is the fact that this sort of monologue-ish, testimonial-ish/ speaking into the camera type format is old, mostly used by beauty product companies. It does make one wonder — who had to sacrifice his/her holiday to work on this campaign?

Rating: 3/10

Agency: In-house

Brand: Club Mahindra

Campaign: #MyFamilyFirst

Production House: Cheese & Crackers

