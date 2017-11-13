World’s smallest GSM phone NanoPhone C launched priced Rs 2,999; check out this ‘anti phone’s’ specs and features

Touted as an ‘anti phone’, the NanoPhone C from a company called Elari targets people who want to stay ‘disconnected.’ (Photo: yerha.com)In the era of bezel-less edge to edge screens with HD resolution display and smartphones with 8 GB of RAM, to really stand out a standard smartphone won’t cut the deal. Or will it? Touted as an ‘anti phone’, the NanoPhone C from a company called Elari targets people who want to stay ‘disconnected.’ On Monday, the company announced the launch of the next-gen NanoPhone C. The phone is called as the world’s smallest GSM handset. The phone provides the most minimal functionality. For the price of Rs 2,999 on Yerha.com, the phone is available in Platinum Silver, Rose Gold, Black Anthracite colours.

Earlier this year in July, the company launched the first gen of NanoPhone C. With a handful of features, the phone came at a price of Rs 3,940. The phone had an aluminium body and silicon keypad.

The phone weighs around 30 grams and has dimensions of 6.8mm. The phone also has Bluetooth support. To fulfil the basic requirements, this handset can support 32 GB microSD and has microSIM card slots. The phone also has Bluetooth Call Recorder, Calculator, MP3 player, FM radio, Alarm and a Voice Recorder.

The NanoPhone C has a miniature 1.0-inch TFT display with a resolution of mere 96×128 pixels. The phone has a Mediatek MT6261D processor coupled with 32MB of RAM. Surely, the features will make you travel back in time when such specification phones were a rage. With 4 days of standby time and 4 hours of calling capacity, the phone has a 280mAh battery.

The phone has a Magic Voice function. This function lets you prank call your friends with funny sounds.