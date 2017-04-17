World’s first bot-to-bot communication platform launched

Touted as the world’s first, Interbot communications enable different kinds of bots, such as shopping bots to negotiate with merchant bots to find the best prices. (PTI)

US-based bot platform Gupshup on Monday launched InterBot, a bot-to-bot communication platform to enable them transact, co-ordinate, compete, collaborate and negotiate with each other. Touted as the world’s first, Interbot communications enable different kinds of bots, such as shopping bots to negotiate with merchant bots to find the best prices. A travel bot can book packages by combining the services of flight and hotel bots. A taxi bot can ask the café bot to have the coffee ready by the time the user’s taxi arrives.

Gaming bots can play strategy games with dealer bots. Translate bots can combine with e-commerce bot to enable multi-lingual transactions. Personal assistant bots can schedule meetings on behalf of humans. Bots can form groups and hierarchies to improve decision-making within the enterprise. “InterBot unleashes endless possibilities that lead to more intelligent bots and systems. Just as the human civilization harnesses the collective power of individual humans, InterBot enables bots to perform collective action dramatically amplifying individual bot capabilities. InterBot represents one small step for bot, one giant step for ‘botkind’,” Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, said in a statement.

To use InterBot, bots will first have to publish themselves on this new channel. These bots can exchange services and learn from each other. Developers can now create bots simply by connecting them with each other, like Lego blocks, where the output of one bot becomes the input of the next.