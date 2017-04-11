Working for alco-bev industry has always given me an adrenaline rush: Ahmed Rahimtola, Head of Marketing, Allied Blenders & Distillers

Ahmed Rahimtoola, Head of marketing, Allied Blenders & Distillers

The job

Working for the alco-bev industry has always given me an adrenaline rush. The challenge of finding unconventional solutions to building brands is what excites me the most about my job. Every small success keeps me motivated and the big wins make me want more of the same.

The Weekdays

I normally start my day at 10am and wind up by around 8pm. A typical day at work sees me attend a job list meeting with the brand team and make calls to the trade marketing and sales teams. This is followed by a regular line up of several meetings with my advertising agency, media agency, research agency, promotional agency, etc. My only dislike would have to be for people who display a casual approach to work and lack passion for their job.

The weekend

Friday nights are religiously spent having Kingfisher Ultra beer at the Bombay Gym bar. On Saturdays, I usually spend the night with my family either watching a movie or dining out or both. I also occasionally indulge in horse racing at the RWITC on Sundays (never gamble though).

You may also like to watch:

The toys

I’m hardly a gadget person so the mobile takes the top spot which I largely use for WhatsApp, Facebook and keeping in touch with the world.

The logos

While I’m a self-confessed Ralph Lauren evangelist, brands like True Religion, Lacoste and Ferragamo too find a place in my wardrobe.

– As told to Ananya Saha