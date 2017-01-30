Work suspended at Bengal wagon manufacturing unit

“We had a meeting on November 17, 2016, with the management. They had said there was reorganisation required and redeployment of workforce. We had agreed to it and said there should be a discussion,” he added. (Website)

A work suspension notice was put up at a wagon manufacturing factory in the city here on Monday, citing “incurring losses due to strike of workers”. However, the workers’ union at the manufacturing unit Besco Limited denied it has called any strike. “The management is running the unit by offering works to a contractor,” a union leader said.

“They are paying minimum daily wage of Rs 157. There was no strike but we have been demanding an increase in the wage,” he said. The reason for suspension of work as cited in the notice was wrong, the union leader added. The officials of the company could not be reached despite several attempts.

“We had a meeting on November 17, 2016, with the management. They had said there was reorganisation required and redeployment of workforce. We had agreed to it and said there should be a discussion,” he added.

“Without consulting us, the management was transferring workers. We opposed it. Now they have put up the notice today (Monday),” he said. About 194 contractual workers were working at the unit, he added.

The workers union plans to move the West Bengal government’s Labour Department for a proper negotiation, he said, adding that the union did not favour the shutting down of the unit.