Woodland to add up to 120 exclusive outlets across India by 2018 end

Footwear and apparel firm Woodland plans to add up to 120 exclusive outlets across India by the end of 2018 as it also gears up to enter Japan and South Korea. Currently, the company has 600 exclusive outlets apart from presence in 5,000 multi-brand stores in India. “We plan to open up to 120 exclusive company-operated outlets across India by end of 2018 apart from growing our presence in multi-brand outlets,” Woodland Managing Director Harkirat Singh told PTI.

The company is also planning to foray into Japan and Korea as part of the expansion plans, he added. “We are planning to go to Japan and Korea in a year’s time. We are already present in South East Asian countries, in CIS countries and in the Middle-East and African countries,” Singh said.

When asked about revenues, Singh said: “We clocked revenue of Rs 1,200 crore in the last fiscal year and we are looking for a growth of 15 to 20 per cent going forward.” The company, which produces most of its products in-house, is also looking to add to its employees strength as part of its growth plans.

“As we grow with opening of more stores and strengthening the segments that we are in, we will also be adding to our workforce,” Singh said without sharing details. At present, footwear constitutes the biggest segment for the company followed by apparels and accessories. The company currently employees over 10,000 people across its various manufacturing facilities and outlets.