Wonderla to invest Rs 350 cr in Chennai amusement park

Leading amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Ltd will be expanding its footprints with the development of its fourth property in Chennai with an investment of Rs 350 crore, a top company official said on Tuesday. The company is also looking to set up an amusement park in Goa or Maharashtra and also has plans to foray into the northern region.

Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, said the investment in Chennai amusement park will be made over the next two years. The company, which has so far invested Rs 250 crore in its amusement park in Hyderabad, will be spending another Rs 40 crore by September to add two new attractions — sky wheel and space theme ride.

Wonderla currently owns and operates three amusement parks — one each in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — and a resort in Bengaluru. It also plans to develop a resort in Hyderabad.