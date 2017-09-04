With this Vistara offer, airliner looks to lure flyers with special Durga Puja menu on Delhi-Kolkata flight; see full list

Vistara will also serve special Bengal delicacies from Kolkata throughout the month of September to celebrate Durga Puja festival with its customers, the report says. (Source: PTI)

Looking to cater to the Durga Puja rush, air carrier Vistara on Monday announced an additional daily flight between Delhi and Kolkata during the festive season. The flight, effective from Tuesday, would operate until October 28, but may continue depending on the response, news agency PTI quoting a company spokesperson reported. Vistara will also serve special Bengal delicacies from Kolkata throughout the month of September to celebrate Durga Puja festival with its customers, the report says.

The flight will serve a number of dishes such as Kosha Aloo Dum (whole baby potatoes mingling in an enticing tomato gravy cooked on slow fire) Chicken Kabiraji (Chicken fried coated with a mixture of egg and breadcrumbs), and Kasha Mangsho (Mutton tender simmered on slow fire with fried onions, yoghurt, cinnamon, green cardamom and bay leaves). It will also include Maacher Paturi (Fish fillet in a spicy mustard paste steamed in banana leaves), Jheenge Aloo Posto (Ridge gourd and diced potatoes in a paste of poppy seeds and fresh spices) and Ghee Bhaat (steamed rice mixed with clarified butter), included among other home-style cooked Bengali dishes.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara, told PTI “Kolkata has played an important role in Vistara’s growth and the performance of our flights and market acceptance have grown strongly since we started flying to Kolkata last year.” He added “This is the happiest time of the year for every Bengali and for all Kolkatans and all of us at Vistara are equally excited about Durga Puja,” Kapoor said adding “at Vistara meals are included in the ticket price.” Vistara, a joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines, also operates daily non-stop flights on Kolkata-Port Blair and Kolkata-Pune sectors.

Just like Durga Puja, Vistara is also celebrating Onam, offering special meals to their customers.