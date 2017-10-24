With the demand for Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner soaring, automaker turns to parent for help

TKM saw total sales of 1,04,000 units in January-September of 2017.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has said it is difficult to cut down the waiting period for the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, its utility vehicles, at least for a few more months as its plant has reached its maximum capacity utilisation of 95%. The UVs continue to have a waiting period in the range between six and 10 weeks, with the company increasing the price of the Innova Crysta by Rs 78,000 and the Fortuner by Rs 1.6 lakh post-GST. “We are facing production constraints as we have touched peak capacity utilisation in our first plant in Bengaluru where the UVs are manufactured. The first plant has the maximum production capacity of 100,000 units,” said N Raja, director and senior V-P (marketing & sales), TKM.

Though it has another plant in Bengaluru where other products like the Liva, Etios, Corolla, etc, are being produced with an installed capacity of 2,10,000 units per annum, it will be difficult for it to make these two UVs there as it is not equipped. “We have increased the Fortuner production to 2,000 units a month from 1,000 units. But still we have not been able to bring down the waiting period which now stands at 6-10 weeks,” Raja said. Similarly, the Innova Crysta has a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks.

TKM has moved its parent in Japan to not only help in arresting production constraints at its first plant but also to bring in new UVs to capitalise on the increasing demand, It has also sought the parent’s help to see how best the production capacity of its second plant can be utilised.

It has also stopped production of its Camry hybrid, as its sales dropped. TKM saw total sales of 1,04,000 units in January-September of 2017, a growth of 6% over the year ago. The Innova and Fortuner together have contributed more than 70,000 units between themselves. In December 2010, the company started operations at the second production plant at the same site, which has an installed capacity of 2,10,000 units. But now, that too seems to have reached a saturation point.