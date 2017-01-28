With focus on youth, states, India Today magazine relaunched

The group’s India Today TV and Aaj Tak both continues to be paid channels. “India Today as brand is channel agnostic and available across platforms.

India Today Group has relaunched its 41-year-old flagship English news magazine, India Today, with more focus on states and youth. “All publications are under pressure to reimagine themselves. The information explosion led by 24×7 news has disrupted our way of consuming content. With this comes opportunity,” says Raj Chenappa, editorial director, India Today Group. “Readers need clarity to cut through chaos. In its new avatar, India Today aims to curate information and present it with clarity and credibility to further build our storytelling skills.” The new India Today is expected to be like a fine dining experience, he adds.

In addition to a focus on smart writing, infographics and edgy design, the magazine has brought back the states pages. “The well of the magazine will focus on interesting happenings of the week which are otherwise difficult to comprehend, be it political, business or cultural issues. It will continue to be a weekly,” explains Chenappa.

India Today will further leverage the group’s other platforms such as digital and television to amplify the content. “The revamp is print-led but the change in magazine will be reflected across platforms. You can see a 360 degree change in content. The aim is to connect better with states and youth through engaging and compelling content. The initiative is further expected to increase our readership,” says Ashish Bagga, group CEO, India Today Group.

As per the 2014 IRS survey, India Today English magazine had a readership of 16 lakh. The magazine has been bullish on cover prices. “Cover prices have increased from around R15 per issue, four-five years back to R60 per issue per week. It impacted the circulation due to price sensitivity. But overall readership has shown growth,” Bagga stresses.

The group’s India Today TV and Aaj Tak both continues to be paid channels. “India Today as brand is channel agnostic and available across platforms. While digital has increased our brand’s engagement with the reader, the challenge is how do we increasingly monetise it,” says Bagga.

The first issue of the magazine, dated February 6, hit the stands on Friday.