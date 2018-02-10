Wipro’s top man Azim Premji Hits Refresh; here’s why he feels Satya Nadella’s book is a must read

Azim Premji says, ” “We have built the organisation (Wipro) on uncompromising integrity of character.” (Image: PTI)

One of India’s leading business tycoons, Azim Premji, Chairman of IT major Wipro was all praises for Satya Nadella’s book titled “Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better,” and said that it was a very powerful book. “There’s a recent book by Satya Nadella, it is a very powerful book. I would strongly suggest you read it,” Azim Premji said on the sidelines of a recent event. Sharing valuable insights about the book, the veteran industrialist said, “The book gives a completely different perspective, the priority of an extremely successful business leader,” Azim Premji said adding that the book deals with a leader’s sensitivity to the environment, sensitivity to relationship and bringing up his children.

While the book has a lot of interesting insights, Satya Nadella shares his love for Cricket too in the book. The CEO of the near $90 billion dollar enterprise Microsoft, says that he was ‘good enough’ to play for his Hyderabad Public School’s cricket team. “I was an off- spin bowler, which in baseball would be the equivalent to a pitcher with a sharp breaking curveball,” he writes in his autobiography.

Satya Nadella credits the game of Cricket to have shaped his ability to manage teams in Microsoft. “I think playing cricket taught me more about working in teams and leadership that has stayed with me throughout my career,” Satya Nadella had said post his appointment as Microsoft CEO was announced in 2014.

In a recent interview with CNBC TV18, Satya Nadella said, “ I enjoyed the game, I learnt a lot. Any of us who play a team sport will think about lessons learnt. The dusty cricket fields of the Deccan plateau are still things I recount.”

Sharing his success mantra, Azim Premji said in the same address, “We have built the organisation on uncompromising integrity of character. We have other principles, but this comes on top of the list, as this is our expectation from team members of our organisation.” Notably, Azim Premji with a jaw dropping net worth of $19 billion was ranked as the second richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani, according Forbes India Rich List 2017.