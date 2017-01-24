Wipro Vice-Chairman T.K. Kurien retiring early

Thanking Kurien for his contribution to the IT major, Premji said the outgoing executive had also been a powerful voice in championing the cause of the industry at various fora the word over. (File Photo)

Software major Wipro on Tuesday announced that Vice-Chairman and Board Member T.K. Kurien would retire on January 31 instead of March 31 after a distinguished career with the company. “TK has been an integral part of our company’s leadership for years. He played a vital role in building and scaling our businesses besides spearheading their transformation into a future ready organisation,” said Wipro Chairman Azim Premji in a statement here.

Thanking Kurien for his contribution to the IT major, Premji said the outgoing executive had also been a powerful voice in championing the cause of the industry at various fora the word over. The outsourcing firm elevated Kurien to the second top post a year ago and appointed Abidali Z. Neemuchwala in his place as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director on the board. “TK and Abid have worked together to complete a smooth transition. Both have charted out a new technology roadmap and deepened client relationships besides scaling big bets in automation, artificial intelligence and digital,” added Premji.

The transition has enabled Kurien to advance his retirement by two months and the announcement came ahead of the company’s third quarter (October-December) results on Wednesday. “I am honoured to have been a part of this organisation. Together, we launched and led businesses to global recognition. We have grown manifold and are a partner of choice for several marquee names the world over,” said Kurien in the statement.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Terming Kurien an exceptional leader gifted with a sharp intellect and an uncanny ability to sense technology trends well ahead of time, Neemuchwala said TK’s abiding interest in history and understanding of finance gave him a perspective beyond the technology landscape. “It has been my privilege and honour to have worked with TK. I wish him the very best,” added Neemuchwala.