Wipro shuts down lighting manufacturing unit at Mysuru

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said it has shut down its lighting manufacturing unit at Mysuru due to a sharp decline in the demand for CFL products and increasing preference for LED products. (Reuters)

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said it has shut down its lighting manufacturing unit at Mysuru due to a sharp decline in the demand for CFL products and increasing preference for LED products. “As required, we notified the government and relevant authorities of the decision to shut down the plant two months ago and have complied with all regulatory requirements,” the company said in a statement. All 84 workmen were offered a voluntary retirement scheme by the company earlier this year.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said the changing market and technology landscape in the lighting business marked by a sharp decline in the demand for CFL products and increasing preference for LED products over the past two years has rendered continued operations of the Mysuru manufacturing unit “commercially unviable”. Stating that over the past two years, reduced demand saw production at the facility drop sharply, it said the company has evaluated all possible options and kept the plant operational of over a year at low production levels that are economically unviable.