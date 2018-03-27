Wipro launches tech centre in Texas, to raise headcount to 2,000

The centre is focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies for Wipro’s clients. (AP)

India’s third largest IT services firm Wipro today said it has set up a technology centre in Plano, Texas and plans to ramp up its headcount in the American state to 2,000 people over the next few years. The centre is focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies for Wipro’s clients. The new facility will primarily house Wipro’s US cyber security centre, as well as serve as a hub for advanced analytics, Wipro said in a statement. “Wipro also plans to ramp up its headcount in Texas to 2,000 over the next few years from 1,400 now,” it added. In addition to the newly-launched centre in Plano, Wipro has major operations in Dallas and Houston in Texas.

With rising protectionism across markets like the US, Singapore and now Australia, Indian IT companies are adjusting their business models to reduce dependence on visas, hiring more locals instead. These firms are also setting up newer centres in the US, which accounts for about 60 per cent of India’s IT export basket. Infosys, for example, has said it will set up 4 technology and innovation hubs in the US and hire about 10,000 locals in the US. To begin with, Wipro’s 45,000-square feet centre will employ 150 people and plans are on the anvil to further increase the workforce at this facility, the company said.

“With more than 1,400 employees in Texas and major operations now in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Wipro is playing an important role in the Texas economy,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. Wipro has forged strong relationships with local universities as part of its effort to recruit the best talent.

Over the past year, Wipro has recruited 120 graduates from local universities, including the University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas), University of Houston, Rice University, and University of North Texas (UNT). The company has a 26,000-square feet facility in Houston, which primarily serves as a hub to drive digital business transformation for its clients from the energy sector.

Wipro also plans to develop a digital pod at the Houston facility, where its clients can leverage design thinking to foster innovation. During the past decade, Wipro has invested over USD 2 billion in the US. The company has over 40 facilities and employs over 13,000 people in the US, with over 55 per cent being locals.